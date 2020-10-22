Announcement from Business Editor David Cho, Technology Editor Christina Passariello and Technology Policy Editor Mark Seibel:

We are excited to announce that Dalvin Brown will join The Washington Post’s Business staff as the innovations reporter.

Dalvin comes to us from USA Today, where he spent the past two years covering consumer technology and the automotive industry from New York. Before that, he wrote about consumer technology for Mashable.

As the innovations reporter, Dalvin will explore new products and services as well as emerging technologies that may impact our lives at home and work.

Dalvin earned his bachelor’s degree in business journalism from the City University of New York’s Baruch College. He is pursuing a master’s degree in business and economics reporting at CUNY’s Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, where he received a Knight Newmark J-School fellowship and was named an Ida B. Wells scholar. He will graduate in December.

Dalvin was born and raised in Meridian, Miss. Before the pandemic, he regularly visited the Caribbean to snorkel, a pastime he is looking forward to resuming. He is also a painter and avid runner who enjoys virtual reality boxing when he can’t get outside.

Please join us in welcoming him to the newsroom when he joins us Nov. 9.