As the innovations reporter, Dalvin will explore new products and services as well as emerging technologies that may impact our lives at home and work.
Dalvin earned his bachelor’s degree in business journalism from the City University of New York’s Baruch College. He is pursuing a master’s degree in business and economics reporting at CUNY’s Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, where he received a Knight Newmark J-School fellowship and was named an Ida B. Wells scholar. He will graduate in December.
Dalvin was born and raised in Meridian, Miss. Before the pandemic, he regularly visited the Caribbean to snorkel, a pastime he is looking forward to resuming. He is also a painter and avid runner who enjoys virtual reality boxing when he can’t get outside.
Please join us in welcoming him to the newsroom when he joins us Nov. 9.