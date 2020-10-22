Amid her coronavirus coverage, Emily has seamlessly stepped in on breaking news with the criminal justice team. She anchored coverage of the Baltimore gas explosion that killed two, and wrote thoughtfully and sensitively on deadline after attending the funeral of an 11-year-old killed by a stray bullet in D.C. Her story about the Abolish Greek movement in the wake of George’s Floyd’s killing drew significant reader interest.
Emily was born and raised in D.C. and graduated from Brown University, where she served as editor-in-chief of the Brown Daily Herald and earned a degree in public policy. She was a 2019 summer intern, working on the National desk covering campaigns and the back-to-back mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso. Her work interviewing the former girlfriend of the Dayton shooter was part of our Pulitzer Prize entry, which was a finalist for breaking news.
Emily will continue writing about how the Washington region is coping with the impacts of the coronavirus.