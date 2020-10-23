He will examine race and identity in our culture while working in coordination with other reporters and editors focused on this coverage.
Clyde most recently has been writing for the Heard on the Hill section of Roll Call, where he has covered the personal side of Congressional politics, including interviews with Black lawmakers about giving and receiving “The Talk” and stories about Black-owned small businesses seeking federal coronavirus aid.
Clyde’s stories at Roll Call also included a deep dive into how a 1992 murder rocked Capitol Hill, a look at the bizarre world of MAGA rap, and the trials and tribulations of a Hill staffer named Taylor Swift.
A Georgia native, Clyde graduated from the University of Georgia and he says he knows the pain of rooting for his home state’s sports teams. Before journalism, Clyde attended New York University, earning a graduate degree in public administration after spending almost four years as a Senate staffer in D.C. for Sens. Johnny Isakson and Lindsey Graham.
Clyde spends a lot of his time reading, watching sports and taking long walks in the Northwest D.C. neighborhood where he lives with his fiancée.
His first day is Monday, Oct. 26. Please join us in welcoming him to The Post.