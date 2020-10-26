“Post Live Election Daily” will offer a crisp snapshot of the 2020 election in a fast-paced, robust 30-minute program, sponsored by Bank of America. Starting at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 28, viewers can tune in to get a quick download of the day’s political headlines, track key congressional races and hear the inside assessment on the presidential race in top battleground states. Each show will feature a daily dispatch from national political reporter Robert Costa with the latest polling and analysis, check-ins with top Post political reporters, and in-depth interviews with key newsmakers and top political players.

“With early ballots being cast and as we approach Election Day, we wanted to give viewers access to Post reporters and insights from the top political power players to help navigate what to expect on election night,” said Kris Coratti Kelly, VP of Communications and General Manager of Washington Post Live. “In this unprecedented election, people are seeking authoritative updates on the state of the race and ‘Election Daily’ will provide just that, delivering critical information, and the context around it.”

The Post’s Libby Casey will anchor prime time coverage, with a Washington Post Special Report starting at 7 p.m. ET on November 3 as voters cast their votes across the country. Throughout the night, The Post will carry speeches live, with reporters providing updates from key states including Arizona, Delaware, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., with a live stream powered by AT&T Business. Post Director of Engineering Jeremy Bowers and Senior Data Scientist Lenny Bronner will join the broadcast to provide insight on the vote count and turnout, leveraging internal modeling of actual and historical results to estimate where there are votes remaining to be counted.

In partnership with Northwestern University Medill School’s Knight Lab and Scribit, a robot-maker startup, The Post will also present a first-of-its-kind visualization of the electoral vote count. As states are called, a wall-mounted drawing robot will color in a map of the U.S. and a bar chart. This work will be streamed live to multiple platforms, including The Post’s site, YouTube and Facebook Live using Arc Publishing’s Broadcast app and a timelapse of the project will publish to The Post's site once results are final.

The Post’s election coverage also will feature real-time commentary from a diverse roster of opinion columnists, as well as audio reports on The Post’s premier podcasts, including Post Reports, The Daily 202 and Can He Do That?.