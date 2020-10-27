Graphics reporter Brittany Mayes will take her formidable data-visualization talents skills to Local’s Social Issues team, where she’ll build on her traditional reporting skills and mine stories out of the 2020 Census with guidance from Social Issues editor Annys Shin.
Social media producer Razzan Nakhlawi will join Peter Finn’s National Security team as a researcher delving into extremist political movements online. Razzan will partner with the soon-to-be-named domestic terrorism reporter to work on breaking news and enterprise stories, using open-source intelligence techniques and social media analysis.
Homepage editor Jay Wang will join Greg Barber’s newsroom product team as a product editor to work on initiatives that will improve our workflow, including improvements to WebSked, the integration of Methode and Ellipsis and the creation of guides for using our tools and understanding our processes.
Please join us in congratulating Brittany, Raz and Jay. Their Opportunity Years will begin after the election.