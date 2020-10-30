Tara previously worked at the Tampa Bay Times, where she started her career handling newspaper-bundling machinery in the printing plant before rising through the ranks to become print design director.
Born in Provo, Utah, Tara grew up in St. Petersburg, Fla. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 2012 with a degree in journalism and media studies. She spent the summer getting to know D.C. on foot, bike and with her dog, Lily; learning to cook (and burning a lot of things); and reading incessantly. She was part of a group responsible for running the Society for News Design’s first virtual conference and attended Poynter’s Women’s Leadership Academy in October. She has yet to work in the physical newsroom but looks forward to one day meeting everyone in person.
Please join us in congratulating Tara.