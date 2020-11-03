Hannah comes to us from NPR, where she has reported extensively on far-right militias and hate groups as a national correspondent covering extremism, a beat that she established there. Before that, she was on the national desk at BuzzFeed News, reporting on American Muslims and other issues of race and religion. She also spent a decade as a McClatchy foreign correspondent, serving as bureau chief in Baghdad during the Iraq War and in Cairo during the Arab Spring rebellions. She returned to Washington in 2012 to cover foreign policy.
Hannah was born in Oklahoma City and grew up in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. She has a bachelor’s in journalism from the University of Oklahoma, where she was editor of The Oklahoma Daily. She was on McClatchy reporting teams that won an Overseas Press Club award for exposing death squads in Iraq and a Polk Award for covering the Syrian conflict. She was a 2009 Nieman fellow and currently serves on the board of the International Women’s Media Foundation. The last time she had a byline in The Post was as an intern in 1999.
Hannah will start in the new year. Please join us in welcoming her to the newsroom.