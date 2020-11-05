Alyssa studied interactive media, specializing in data visualization, as a graduate student at the University of Miami and holds a B.A. in psychology from Duke. Before starting her M.F.A. program, she worked doing data management and analysis for businesses and nonprofits like Acumen and BBYO.
Alyssa grew up in Miami and now lives in Washington with partner Zoe and their dog, a rat terrier named Katy Spoon Spoonsdale III. She loves hiking and working on fiber crafts. When she's not working or doing any of those things you may find her enjoying a good book.
Please join us in congratulating Alyssa.