Announcement from Graphics Director Chiqui Esteban and Senior Graphics Editor Tim Meko:

We are excited to announce that Alyssa Fowers is becoming a full-time member of Graphics team, focused on the economics beat.

Alyssa joined us as a contractor in January, jumping immediately into coverage of the Democratic primaries. She soon pivoted to stories about how people's lives have been affected by the pandemic, from the inequalities caused by the economic downturn to the effects on mental health for transgender people.

Alyssa studied interactive media, specializing in data visualization, as a graduate student at the University of Miami and holds a B.A. in psychology from Duke. Before starting her M.F.A. program, she worked doing data management and analysis for businesses and nonprofits like Acumen and BBYO.

Alyssa grew up in Miami and now lives in Washington with partner Zoe and their dog, a rat terrier named Katy Spoon Spoonsdale III. She loves hiking and working on fiber crafts. When she's not working or doing any of those things you may find her enjoying a good book.

Please join us in congratulating Alyssa.