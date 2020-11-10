Maggie has edited some of the team’s most powerful coverage of the past year, including the hour-long “Post Reports” special on the life of George Floyd, which built off the George Floyd’s America project, as well as The Cursed Platoon two-part series, collaborating with reporters and editors throughout the room to bring their work into audio.
Thanks to Maggie’s leadership, the “Post Reports” team was able to prepare for the arrival of the novel coronavirus in the U.S., making sure that audiences never heard a moment of disruption as we began producing the show entirely from our homes.
Maggie’s ear for great sound, dedication to creating opportunities for her team, attention to detail, and commitment to telling stories with impact will be invaluable as she leads “Post Reports” into its next phase -- as will her ability to do it all with a positive spirit that radiates throughout the team.
Please join me in congratulating Maggie and welcoming her to this new role.