“James has built a large and devoted following as the author of The Daily 202 and the voice of the Big Idea audio briefing. His insightful perspective on politics and other matters will give our readers a greater understanding of the political landscape,” said Fred Hiatt, editorial page editor for The Post.
Hohmann covered local news for The Post in the aughts and returned in 2015 after six years at Politico. He has also written for the Los Angeles Times, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. A historian by training, Hohmann grew up in Apple Valley, Minn., and graduated with honors from Stanford University.