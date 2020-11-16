“The tremendous growth we’ve seen with Zeus Performance highlights the appetite among publishers to work collaboratively to build a better ecosystem for publishers and advertisers alike. Zeus lays the foundation for these teams to be successful, optimizing the experience with performance while providing a pipeline of innovation that lets them allocate resources to other priorities,” said Jarrod Dicker, VP of Commercial Technology at The Post and GM of Zeus. “This next era in media is about collaboration over competition. We are pleased to welcome MediaNews Group into the Zeus family and look forward to working with them to bring more advertiser revenue to local publishers.”
Zeus Performance significantly improves digital ad performance over the industry average, driving viewability over 70% for customers. To date, Zeus Performance has signed more than 100 sites and powers three billion monthly impressions.
Zeus Performance is one of three industry-leading monetization tools built in-house by The Post that comprise the Zeus Technology Suite. At its foundation, Zeus is built on speed, user experience and advertising effectiveness. Interested partners can send a note to zeus@washpost.com. For more information, visit: https://www.zeustechnology.com.
About MediaNews Group
MediaNews Group is a leader in local, multi-platform news and information, distinguished by its award-winning, original content and high quality, diversified portfolio of local media assets. MediaNews Group offers local news and information web sites and mobile apps with rich multimedia experiences in dozens of communities across the nation. For more information, visit https://www.medianewsgroup.com.