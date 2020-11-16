Announcement from Director of Strategic Initiatives Elite Truong:

I am excited to announce that Shikha Subramaniam will join the newsroom as a UX Designer specializing in experimental storytelling. Shikha will work on new ways to incorporate emerging technologies, including 5G and spatial computing, into Post products.

Shikha comes to us from Code + Theory, where she spent four years as an Interaction & UX Designer, working on emerging technology projects. Her role included brainstorming and user research, building prototypes and working closely with developers on final designs. Before joining Code + Theory, Shikha interned at advertising and marketing agency Ogilvy & Mather and lent her creative support to nonprofit organizations as a volunteer.

Shikha has a master of fine arts degree in communications design from the Pratt Institute. There, she explored the study and practice of designing futuristic products without (present-day) technical restraints, and human-centric design. She grew up in New Delhi and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Delhi University.

Shikha is a visual artist and writer whose work has been displayed at New York’s Superfine Art Fair and Chinatown Soup gallery.

She lives in Brooklyn and will move to Washington when we return to the newsroom. Please welcome her when she starts Nov. 23.