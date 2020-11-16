Shikha has a master of fine arts degree in communications design from the Pratt Institute. There, she explored the study and practice of designing futuristic products without (present-day) technical restraints, and human-centric design. She grew up in New Delhi and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Delhi University.
Shikha is a visual artist and writer whose work has been displayed at New York’s Superfine Art Fair and Chinatown Soup gallery.
She lives in Brooklyn and will move to Washington when we return to the newsroom. Please welcome her when she starts Nov. 23.