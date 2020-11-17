Aaron is a freelance writer, recipe developer, photographer and food stylist whose work has appeared in The Post, The New York Times, Food & Wine, Eater, Thrillist, Taste, Serious Eats, Food52 and Simply Recipes, among other publications.
Born and raised in Chicago, Aaron describes himself as a huge nerd who earned a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering and a master’s in finance at Washington University in St. Louis. While he worked as a portfolio analyst and assistant vice president at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management in Jersey City, he nurtured cooking and food writing as a hobby and started a blog, TheHungryHutch.com. Eventually, he changed careers, earning a culinary degree in 2012 from the French Culinary Institute in New York (now the Institute of Culinary Education).
Aaron was a restaurant line cook for about a year. He has also been an editor, community manager and social media manager at several publications, including, most recently, Michelin Guide and Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate.
Aaron’s first day is Dec. 14. He lives in the New York City borough of Queens and plans to relocate to Washington when we return to the newsroom.
Please join us in welcoming Aaron to The Post.