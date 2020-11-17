Announcement from Executive Features Editor Liz Seymour, Deputy Features Editor Mitch Rubin, Deputy Features Editor David Malitz and Food and Dining Editor Joe Yonan:

We are excited to announce that Aaron Hutcherson is joining Features as a writer and recipe developer for Voraciously, The Post’s award-winning food destination.

Aaron will develop and write easy, essential recipes that we know will become reader favorites. He will also write how-to guides for kitchen and cooking techniques as well as occasional profiles, trend pieces and other feature stories.

Aaron is a freelance writer, recipe developer, photographer and food stylist whose work has appeared in The Post, The New York Times, Food & Wine, Eater, Thrillist, Taste, Serious Eats, Food52 and Simply Recipes, among other publications.

Born and raised in Chicago, Aaron describes himself as a huge nerd who earned a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering and a master’s in finance at Washington University in St. Louis. While he worked as a portfolio analyst and assistant vice president at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management in Jersey City, he nurtured cooking and food writing as a hobby and started a blog, TheHungryHutch.com. Eventually, he changed careers, earning a culinary degree in 2012 from the French Culinary Institute in New York (now the Institute of Culinary Education).

Aaron was a restaurant line cook for about a year. He has also been an editor, community manager and social media manager at several publications, including, most recently, Michelin Guide and Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate.

Aaron’s first day is Dec. 14. He lives in the New York City borough of Queens and plans to relocate to Washington when we return to the newsroom.

Please join us in welcoming Aaron to The Post.