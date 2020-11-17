Announcement from Creative Director Greg Manifold and Deputy Design Director Brian Gross:

The Design Department is excited to welcome Garland Potts, who joins us as a news designer.

Garland comes to The Post from the Philadelphia Inquirer, where she created online presentations and data visualizations as a news developer and designer. Her projects included a themed guide to Philadelphia’s top 25 restaurants, an award-winning ﬁve-part series about probation and supervision in Pennsylvania, a data dashboard with updated regional coronavirus information, and the Toxic City investigation — which was a 2019 Pulitzer finalist. She also worked at the Seattle Times as a news graphic artist and contributed to coverage of the Oso landslide, which won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news.

A graduate of the Master of Digital Journalism program at IE University in Madrid, Garland also has a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she studied graphic design and journalism, with a minor in Spanish.

Garland, who grew up in Charlotte, is a big fan of eastern North Carolina barbecue, UNC basketball and the Carolina Panthers. She also enjoys travel, hiking and cooking, which she started to take up during the pandemic.

Please join us in welcoming Garland, whose first day is Nov. 23.