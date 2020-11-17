Announcement from Creative Director Greg Manifold and Deputy Design Director Brian Gross:

The Design Department is excited to welcome Yutao Chen, who joins us as a news designer.

Yutao comes to The Post from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in Little Rock, where he wore many hats as a multimedia editor — designing and developing story packages and data visualization, editing videos, and training reporters and editors in multimedia storytelling. His projects included a coronavirus tracker, a “Lives Remembered” interactive on covid-19 victims in Arkansas, a series on the causes of child fatalities and an interactive marathon route map.

Originally from Shanghai, Yutao has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri, and he was a photo/video intern at the South Florida Sun Sentinel. He earned a master’s in journalism from the University of California at Berkeley. His thesis project, a multimedia project on plastic recycling with video from Minh Khai, Vietnam, was recognized in contests including the Online Journalism Awards and the Webby Awards. It was part of a year-long reporting initiative with 12 fellow graduate students on labor in California.

Yutao enjoys street photography, candidly capturing moments that stand out from the ordinary. A cinephile who enjoys well-crafted films, he is also an avid soccer and Formula 1 enthusiast.

Please join us in welcoming Yutao, whose first day is Nov. 23.