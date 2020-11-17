Originally from Shanghai, Yutao has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri, and he was a photo/video intern at the South Florida Sun Sentinel. He earned a master’s in journalism from the University of California at Berkeley. His thesis project, a multimedia project on plastic recycling with video from Minh Khai, Vietnam, was recognized in contests including the Online Journalism Awards and the Webby Awards. It was part of a year-long reporting initiative with 12 fellow graduate students on labor in California.
Yutao enjoys street photography, candidly capturing moments that stand out from the ordinary. A cinephile who enjoys well-crafted films, he is also an avid soccer and Formula 1 enthusiast.
Please join us in welcoming Yutao, whose first day is Nov. 23.