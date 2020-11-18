Victoria comes from the Local desk, where she has been The Post's transportation and development editor since 2013, directing coverage of regional and national transportation issues. In addition to breaking news, such as airline disasters and Amtrak calamities, Victoria has focused her team on accountability reporting, including distinguished coverage of the Boeing 737 Max crashes, the lapses of federal regulators, and continuing problems in the region's Metro system. For several years, Victoria also has worked as Metro's Sunday editor, driving weekend coverage with a calm hand and excellent news judgment, a role she will now take on for National.
Since coming to The Post 25 years ago, Victoria has demonstrated impressive range and versatility. She started as an education reporter and then began her esteemed run as an editor by launching the Alexandria-Arlington Extra, where she oversaw a 28-page weekly news section and a bureau of six reporters. Victoria also became one of The Post's earliest practitioners of web-first breaking news journalism as a topic editor on the Universal News Desk, optimizing stories for online readers across a range of coverage areas long before that became standard procedure.
Victoria is deeply appreciated by her reporters, who view her as a staunch advocate for their work. Josh is particularly enthusiastic about reuniting with his Metro desk-mate, who is known for bringing in high-end candy offerings -- or will, whenever we return to the newsroom.
Please join us in congratulating Victoria; she starts her new role on Nov. 23.