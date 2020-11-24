Hank, one of The Post’s deepest thinkers who epitomizes the best of Style and great storytelling, will team up with reporters and other editors, especially in the areas of pop culture and general assignment, to sharpen our enterprise and lead projects. In addition, Hank will take a central role in producing our print daily Style section, collaborating with Photo, Design and the Multiplatform Desk to showcase our excellent work six days a week.

If you’re already mourning the loss of reading Hank’s singular voice, no need to worry: He will still occasionally write.

Hank, who was born and raised in Oklahoma City and earned a journalism degree at Loyola University in New Orleans, first wrote for Style as a summer intern in 1989. After working as a reporter in Albuquerque and Austin, he returned to The Post in 1999 as a features writer for Style.

He wrote Style’s annual in-and-out list for seven consecutive years, as well as a weekly ethics column about fame, called “Question Celebrity,” for The Washington Post Magazine from 2004 to 2007. He served a stint on the Style assignment desk in 2005-06, where he edited Robin Givhan, DeNeen Brown and summer intern Dan Zak, among others.

In 2009, Hank became The Post’s chief television critic, coming into the job as “Lost” was ending and the Netflix streaming era loomed large — a beat that grew more relentless as “peak TV” unleashed hundreds of new scripted and unscripted shows each year. In addition to reviewing more than 1,000 shows, Hank has weighed in on politics and current events as seen on TV, major late-night departures, and what the medium continues to tell us about ourselves. He’s also written memorable appreciation essays about Leonard Nimoy, Mary Tyler Moore, Joan Rivers and other late, great TV legends.

Hank has published two books: “Off Ramp,” a story and essay collection, and “Tinsel,” a deep dive into the emotional and economic impact of Christmas. He lives with his partner, Michael Wichita, in the District.