Sudarsan will travel extensively in the role, which is new to The Post and is intended to add more agility to our international coverage. His deployments – to Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and other parts of the world – will be driven by the need for timely, on-the-ground reporting that fills the newsroom’s most urgent needs.
Sudarsan is wrapping up a five-year tour as bureau chief in Cairo. He will begin his rapid-deployment role from Cairo early next year, once a new bureau chief is in place. When the school year ends, he and his family will relocate to their new base in Spain.