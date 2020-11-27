Todd arrived at The Post in 2017 as a multiplatform editor and quickly became a slot, making nightly editing assignments and overseeing the evening workflow. He brought rigorous editing to some of The Post’s most ambitious enterprise stories and projects.
He joined us from California, where he was a team leader and slot for The Sacramento Bee and other McClatchy papers. As the company consolidated operations, Todd ended up supervising editing for the news sections of 10 dailies as well as digital content. He has led discussions at national journalism forums. Here’s a recap of a talk he gave at ACES in 2015.
A journalism graduate of the University of Missouri at Columbia, Todd enjoys backpacking, especially in the American West, and looks forward to the day he can resume tutoring through the Reading Partners program at a school in his neighborhood. He lives in the Michigan Park area of Northeast D.C., where he recently bought a house.
Please join me in congratulating Todd on his new position.