In her job, Alexandra will provide support for Paige Cunningham’s and Dino Grandoni’s newsletters, and coordinate with others on the National desk to showcase the best of The Post’s coverage on health and environmental issues.
Alexandra joins The Post from the Center for Public Integrity, where she spent the last year as an American University reporting fellow while completing a master’s in journalism. She reported on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on family visitations in the foster care system and contributed to a series on immigration that won a National Headliner Award. Before the pandemic, she came into The Post a couple of days a week, where she conducted research for a long-term investigative project as part of an AU practicum.
Before that, she worked at the Committee to Protect Journalists, where she led the organization’s North America program and coordinated the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, a project to document press freedom violations in the United States. She was named to Forbes’s 2019 “30 under 30” list for her work in press freedom and free expression advocacy.
Alexandra, who grew up in Kansas City, enjoys travel and hiking and is taking up bird watching. On weekends when the weather is nice, she can often be found canoeing or camping in Harpers Ferry, the C&O Canal or Shenandoah. She has lived in Chile, Bolivia and Brazil.
Please join us in congratulating Alex on her new position.