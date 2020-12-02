Announcement from Graphics Director Chiqui Esteban and Senior Graphics Editor Tim Meko:

We are excited to announce that Artur Galocha is joining Graphics as a reporter, focusing on sports.

Artur comes to The Post from El País, one of the largest newspapers in Spain, where he has been working in the graphics department. Recently he has focused on visual coverage of the pandemic and the U.S. elections. Artur is also a founding member and art director of Líbero, a magazine devoted to the cultural and societal importance of soccer. He has been design director for several magazines, including Retina, Cambio 16 and Tentaciones, as well as a graphics reporter for the Italian newspaper Il Corriere dello Sport and several other Spanish newspapers, including Público, El Mundo and El Correo Gallego. As a freelancer, he has already been published in The Post, for creating a series of graphics about the Super Bowl’s greatest plays from every yard line. He also designed many book covers, including “Fariña,” the book that inspired the TV series “Cocaine Coast.”

A graduate in journalism from the Universidad Complutense in Madrid, Artur comes from a family closely related to the profession. His father, Antón Galocha, was the executive editor of Diario de Pontevedra, a local newspaper from northwest Spain. His brother, Denis Galocha, is an illustrator and one of the authors of the Pulitzer-winning ProPublica story about the USS Fitzgerald accident.

Artur, who grew up in Galicia, on the northwest coast of Spain, is a big fan of vinyl records, comics, Legos and Galician cuisine. He will come to D.C. with his bike and his two cats, Isidro and Brea. You can see more of his work on his Instagram account.

Please join us in welcoming Artur, whose first day is Dec. 14.