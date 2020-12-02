A graduate in journalism from the Universidad Complutense in Madrid, Artur comes from a family closely related to the profession. His father, Antón Galocha, was the executive editor of Diario de Pontevedra, a local newspaper from northwest Spain. His brother, Denis Galocha, is an illustrator and one of the authors of the Pulitzer-winning ProPublica story about the USS Fitzgerald accident.
Artur, who grew up in Galicia, on the northwest coast of Spain, is a big fan of vinyl records, comics, Lego
s and Galician cuisine. He will come to D.C. with his bike and his two cats, Isidro and Brea. You can see more of his work on his Instagram account.
Please join us in welcoming Artur, whose first day is Dec. 14.