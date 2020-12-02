“We’re actually building a new ecosystem with all these different publishers,” he says, explaining that the Zeus network of publishers could in the future be serious competition for “Facebook, Google and others” that currently dominate the US digital advertising market. The more publishers using Zeus, the greater the appeal for advertisers.
Zeus customer the Seattle Times also weighed in with their experience:
Kati Erwert, the Seattle Times’ senior vice-president for product, marketing and public service, described her publisher’s experience with Zeus so far as “extremely successful”.“We launched in January of 2020 with a small test on seattletimes.com. We rolled Zeus out to the full site in March of 2020. The results have been impressive.”She said the Seattle Times’ website speed has improved by 50% and that advert viewability has improved from 35% to 70%.