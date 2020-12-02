Kati Erwert, the Seattle Times’ senior vice-president for product, marketing and public service, described her publisher’s experience with Zeus so far as “extremely successful”.

“We launched in January of 2020 with a small test on seattletimes.com. We rolled Zeus out to the full site in March of 2020. The results have been impressive.”

She said the Seattle Times’ website speed has improved by 50% and that advert viewability has improved from 35% to 70%.