Fenit comes to us from the D.C. government beat, where he made a mark covering the pandemic by pressing D.C. to become one of the first jurisdictions in the nation to reveal the disproportionate impact of the virus in the Black community. Fenit also delivered a timely piece on the District’s failure to modernize its unemployment system and was at the center of our coverage of the epic clash between Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and President Trump over the protests that followed George Floyd’s killing.
Before shifting to the Wilson Building, Fenit was an accountability reporter on the Local Politics team, a beat he shaped through hustle and a dedication to digging up data. In that role, he helped cover the 2017 Virginia gubernatorial campaign and created a database to unmask the players in Maryland’s medical marijuana industry, producing a line of coverage that led to legislative reforms.
Fenit started at The Post as a fellow in 2015 while pursuing a graduate degree at American University. Before that, he worked for the Associated Press in Sacramento and The Oregonian in Portland. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science from Northwestern University.
Please join us in welcoming Fenit to the very busy Health/Science desk, where everyone is thrilled to be getting such a talented and energetic colleague. His first day is Dec. 14.