The Washington Post today announces that John Ilacqua has been named Head of Partnerships for Zeus Technology. In this role, he will drive the sales strategy for rapidly growing Zeus’ customer base and expanding into new markets, leading a team focused on sales, marketing and pre-sale client engagement.

“In a short time, Zeus has won the business and trust of the country’s top publishers, creating an entirely new advertising ecosystem on the open web,” said Jarrod Dicker, VP of Commercial Technology and GM of Zeus. “John will supercharge our efforts to continue expanding Zeus Technology to publishers both nationally and internationally, an important step as we move towards introducing the Zeus Prime network in 2021.”

Prior to joining The Post, John Ilacqua led the Publisher Strategy Team at The Media Trust, a D.C.-based security and ad quality technology company, developing partnerships with Microsoft, Comcast/NBC Universal, Fox News and The New York Times to monitor all direct and programmatic activity throughout their digital advertising ecosystems, in addition to data compliance and regulatory verification services. Ilacqua has also served as the Global Head of Publisher Strategy at EMX Digital, an SSP offering a header bidding solution, with operations across the U.S., E.U. and APAC regions.

The Zeus Technology Suite is comprised of three industry-leading monetization tools built in-house by The Washington Post: Zeus Performance, Zeus Insights, and Zeus Prime. At its foundation, Zeus is built on speed, user experience and advertising effectiveness. Interested partners can send a note to zeus@washpost.com. For more information, visit: https://www.zeustechnology.com.