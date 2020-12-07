Prior to joining The Post, John Ilacqua led the Publisher Strategy Team at The Media Trust, a D.C.-based security and ad quality technology company, developing partnerships with Microsoft, Comcast/NBC Universal, Fox News and The New York Times to monitor all direct and programmatic activity throughout their digital advertising ecosystems, in addition to data compliance and regulatory verification services. Ilacqua has also served as the Global Head of Publisher Strategy at EMX Digital, an SSP offering a header bidding solution, with operations across the U.S., E.U. and APAC regions.
The Zeus Technology Suite is comprised of three industry-leading monetization tools built in-house by The Washington Post: Zeus Performance, Zeus Insights, and Zeus Prime. At its foundation, Zeus is built on speed, user experience and advertising effectiveness. Interested partners can send a note to zeus@washpost.com. For more information, visit: https://www.zeustechnology.com.