Previously, Robin was deputy editor at the Chicago Reader, Chicago’s alt-weekly newspaper. There she developed and coordinated more than 20 investigations and enterprise features, including two pieces about Chicago police misconduct that won Sidney Awards from the Sidney Hillman Foundation.
Robin has also been a freelance producer and reporter whose work has been featured by Vox, the Center for Public Integrity, Pop-up Magazine, Love + Radio and the location-aware walking-tour app Detour. She got her start as a web and multimedia producer at WBEZ in Chicago. Robin has a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and a BA in Art Semiotics from Brown University.
She recently had her first child and will start Feb. 16, after some well-deserved time with her family.