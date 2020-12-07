I am thrilled to announce that Robin Amer will be joining the Audio team as the senior producer for features, helping to strategize and guide some of our most ambitious narrative work.

Robin was most recently the executive producer of “The City,” an investigative podcast she created to explore how power works in American cities, which won the WNYC Studios podcast accelerator competition and was picked up by USA Today for two seasons. Robin hosted and executive produced the first season, which focused on Chicago, building a team of producers, reporters, editors and other supporters throughout the newsroom, and served as showrunner for the second season, bringing the Reno Gazette-Journal on board to investigate its city.

Previously, Robin was deputy editor at the Chicago Reader, Chicago’s alt-weekly newspaper. There she developed and coordinated more than 20 investigations and enterprise features, including two pieces about Chicago police misconduct that won Sidney Awards from the Sidney Hillman Foundation.

Robin has also been a freelance producer and reporter whose work has been featured by Vox, the Center for Public Integrity, Pop-up Magazine, Love + Radio and the location-aware walking-tour app Detour. She got her start as a web and multimedia producer at WBEZ in Chicago. Robin has a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and a BA in Art Semiotics from Brown University.

She recently had her first child and will start Feb. 16, after some well-deserved time with her family.