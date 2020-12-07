“We can think of no better time than the holiday season, when families traditionally gather together, to call attention to one family who will not be with their son for an eighth Christmas,” said Fred Ryan, publisher and CEO of The Washington Post. “We hope that by giving Austin’s case a more visible presence, we’ll see movement on his return.”
Everyone around the world is invited to support this effort by requesting a bracelet via this form by 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 9, taking a picture and sharing it on social with the hashtag #FreeAustinTice.*
To learn more about the Press Freedom Partnership, visit www.wapo.st/pressfreedom or follow on Twitter @wppressfreedom.
*Information provided for shipments will be sent to a third-party for the sole use of bracelet distribution and will not be used for any other purpose.