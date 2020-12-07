The Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership, a public service initiative from The Post to promote press freedom worldwide, has launched a new campaign again calling for the safe release of American journalist and Marine veteran Austin Tice, who was detained while reporting in Syria more than eight years ago.

The Post will distribute free bracelets with the hashtag #FreeAustinTice to lawmakers, government officials, members of the media and anyone else who wants to show their support for bringing Tice home.

“We can think of no better time than the holiday season, when families traditionally gather together, to call attention to one family who will not be with their son for an eighth Christmas,” said Fred Ryan, publisher and CEO of The Washington Post. “We hope that by giving Austin’s case a more visible presence, we’ll see movement on his return.”

Everyone around the world is invited to support this effort by requesting a bracelet via this form by 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 9, taking a picture and sharing it on social with the hashtag #FreeAustinTice.*

To learn more about the Press Freedom Partnership, visit www.wapo.st/pressfreedom or follow on Twitter @wppressfreedom.

*Information provided for shipments will be sent to a third-party for the sole use of bracelet distribution and will not be used for any other purpose.