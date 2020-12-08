On Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 2:00 p.m. ET, Washington Post Live will host Mariana Mazzucato, Professor at the University College London & Author of “Value of Everything," and Tom Steyer, Founder of NextGen America, for “The Next Big Idea: Climate Change & The Economy.”

Mazzucato and Steyer, who are shaping policy solutions for the long-term, systemic challenges that will transform our global geopolitical landscape in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will discuss how the world can grapple with the most daunting, intractable challenges such as climate change and the impact of globalization, and what the new paradigms are that can help policymakers reimagine the way we approach international relations and rapid technological change.

In a segment presented by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, Jennifer Harris, director of the Hewlett Foundation’s newly launched Economy and Society Initiative, and Felicia Wong, president and CEO of the Roosevelt Institute, will discuss the prevailing intellectual paradigm of neoliberalism. It’s the growth-at-all-costs approach to the role of markets and government that has dominated political and economic debates for decades, and it isn’t working anymore. They’ll explore its failures, the promise of creating a new “common sense” capable of addressing today’s biggest challenges, and the big ideas we’ll need to get us there.

Stream live here: wapo.st/nextbigidea