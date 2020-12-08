In a segment presented by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, Jennifer Harris, director of the Hewlett Foundation’s newly launched Economy and Society Initiative, and Felicia Wong, president and CEO of the Roosevelt Institute, will discuss the prevailing intellectual paradigm of neoliberalism. It’s the growth-at-all-costs approach to the role of markets and government that has dominated political and economic debates for decades, and it isn’t working anymore. They’ll explore its failures, the promise of creating a new “common sense” capable of addressing today’s biggest challenges, and the big ideas we’ll need to get us there.
