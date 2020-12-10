Júlia holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Universidade Federal do Paraná, in her hometown, Curitiba. A few years into her career, she found a way to combine her passion of writing and art with visual journalism and studied data journalism at Columbia University.
She lives in Philadelphia with her partner, Matthew, and their dog, Miss Marvel, a rescue mutt mix of Australian cattle and border collie. Júlia spends a lot of her free time upside down, taking trapeze and lyra classes, but during the pandemic she has replaced those hobbies with gardening, studying Italian and 3-D illustration.
Please join us in welcoming Júlia, whose first day will be Jan. 4.