Announcement from Graphics Director Chiqui Esteban and Deputy Graphics Director Tim Meko:

We are excited to announce that Júlia Ledur is joining Graphics as a reporter, focusing on foreign news.

Júlia comes to The Post from The Atlantic, where she has been leading the data visualization team of the COVID Tracking Project. She has focused on explaining complex pandemic topics and uncovering racial disparities. Before that, Júlia spent a year in New York City working as a data visualization developer at Reuters, where she focused mainly on topics related to Latin America. She mapped deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, visualized police brutality in Brazil’s favelas and explained how the Iowa caucuses work. More recently, as a freelancer, she created graphics and illustrations for “Paradises of money and faith,” a series by Columbia Journalism Investigations that uncovered how norms created to preserve religious freedom were exploited to commit crimes. Before moving to the United States from her native Brazil, Júlia worked as a food reporter at the Brazilian newspaper Gazeta do Povo and wrote “Ibiúna, Anteontem,” a nonfiction book about the fight women waged against the Brazilian dictatorship in the 1960s. You can see more of her work in her portfolio.

Júlia holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Universidade Federal do Paraná, in her hometown, Curitiba. A few years into her career, she found a way to combine her passion of writing and art with visual journalism and studied data journalism at Columbia University.

She lives in Philadelphia with her partner, Matthew, and their dog, Miss Marvel, a rescue mutt mix of Australian cattle and border collie. Júlia spends a lot of her free time upside down, taking trapeze and lyra classes, but during the pandemic she has replaced those hobbies with gardening, studying Italian and 3-D illustration.

Please join us in welcoming Júlia, whose first day will be Jan. 4.