The full list of this year’s winners include:

2020 Eugene Meyer Awards

David Ignatius, Opinions

David Ignatius is an Associate Editor who joined The Post over 35 years ago. Since that time, David has held an array of roles including business editor, foreign editor, publisher of the International Herald Tribune (when The Post owned half of this publication), Outlook editor and now, for many years, one of the nation’s most influential and perceptive columnists on national security, intelligence, economics and more. He has been at the forefront of The Post’s response to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. He has become one of our most valued video hosts. He is tireless, dedicated, a great mentor to scores of Post reporters and editors, always willing to pitch in and an all-around credit to the institution. For all these reasons, David embodies The Post’s values and the spirit of the Eugene Meyer Award.

Michelle Singletary, News

Michelle Singletary is a Columnist who joined The Post over 28 years ago. She started her Color of Money column in 1997 and is, to our knowledge, the only Black female personal finance columnist for a major American news outlet. For many years, she has operated at a blistering pace, with two weekly columns, a newsletter and a weekly chat. Her columns are often among the most-read articles on The Post. She is also syndicated in 40 newspapers and is a regular and sought-after guest for CNN, NPR and other outlets. But her most singular accomplishment may be the positive changes she has made in the lives of her readers all across the country, who have come to rely on her for no-nonsense advice, delivered with a shot of humor and a real understanding of their daily struggles. Unlike other financial columnists who focus on professionals and investors trying to maximize their opportunities, Michelle offers readers advice for every stage of their lives and at every income bracket. For more than two decades of public service and her unwavering commitment to The Post readers, Michelle is richly deserving of the Eugene Meyer Award.

Glynis Thomas, Engineering

Glynis Thomas is a Principal Software Engineer who joined The Post over 22 years ago. Over the past two decades, Glynis has been a lead engineer, developer and analyst for all of The Post’s critical financial, advertising and circulation platforms and processes. She transitioned platforms to modern software, integrated dozens of systems and automated manual processes. In addition to Glynis’ impressive portfolio of engineering accomplishments, her co-workers across the organization have come to appreciate some of her best qualities which exemplify the spirit of the Eugene Meyer Award. She has built positive relationships across the organization. Her determination to do things right and do what’s best for the company are the keys to the success of her teams and projects. For all these reasons and many more, Glynis is truly worthy of this award.

Robert Wehrle, Production

Robert Wehrle is a Foreman who joined The Post over 37 years ago. Over his career, Robert has learned to do just about every job in the Mailroom. He was a pivotal member of the team that got the first collators, the machines we use to build our Sunday packages, up and running reliably. Through the years, Robert has worked closely with the Superintendents of each of the Mailroom work centers to help refine their operations. For example, he worked to tune the collators and take the machines that were producing 25,000 to 35,000 packages a shift to machines building 60,000 to 70,000 packages. He has consistently shown that he is wholeheartedly committed to the task at hand from the time he walks through the door to when he goes home. He expects great work from his team and puts The Post first, choosing to celebrate his team’s successes rather than highlighting his own. Reliable, resilient and big-hearted, Robert embodies Eugene Meyer’s principles and is well-deserving of this award.

2020 Ben Bradlee Award for Courage in Journalism

Lenny Bernstein, News and Jon Gerberg, News

Ebola, among the most ferocious pathogens known to humankind, cascaded across West Africa in 2014, stealing thousands of lives. Lenny Bernstein was there. The novel coronavirus, a germ that sparked the greatest public health calamity in generations, filled the beds of New York hospitals in 2020. Lenny Bernstein, a Washington Post health reporter, was there. In New York, when much remained to be learned about the coronavirus, he ventured inside Maimonides Medical Center, a Brooklyn hospital with Video Reporter Jon Gerberg. Together Lenny and Jon chronicled the stories of exhausted and scared medical workers. They described the fear they had for their own lives and mental health. After spending hours in the hospital, Jon pulled together a powerful story of what he saw inside. Lenny and Jon demonstrated not only bravery and tenacity but also a deep spirit of collegiality, even sharing the byline on the written story. For profoundly meaningful work that defines courage in journalism, Lenny and Jon are the recipients of the Ben Bradlee Courage in Journalism Award.