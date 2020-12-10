The Washington Post’s Suzette Moyer has been selected as the honoree of the Majeri Award for Graphic Journalism by the Department of Journalism at Ball State University, which recognizes graphic journalists based on creativity, experience, innovation and industry success.

As a senior design editor, Moyer helps lead a team responsible for the visual presentation of the newsroom’s most ambitious stories across the newspaper, digital and social platforms. She co-directed The Post’s virtual reality film "12 seconds of gunfire: The true story of a school shooting." In 2019, Moyer shared with her colleagues the more than 60 awards The Post earned from the Society for News Design digital competition for 2019. Moyer’s work was also recognized when The Washington Post was named the World’s Best-Designed Digital News Experience for 2019 by The Society for News Design. Moyer is a member of the Society of News Design and the Society of Publication Design.

Moyer was honored by Ball State University at a virtual awards ceremony on November 30. In his introduction, Ball State University Department of Journalism Chair Dr. Johnny Sparks said Moyer “has led design teams in setting the gold standard for innovation in graphic journalism.”