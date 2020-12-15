Most recently, Anne has covered the impact of the coronavirus on communities of color, the evolving Filipino food scene and the politics of Black hair. Her work has also appeared in Teen Vogue, Jezebel, Quartz, Splinter News, Fusion and O Globo. We look forward to the energy and perspective she will bring to The Lily’s daily coverage.
Anne grew up in Mexico, the Philippines and Virginia before graduating from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. After teaching English in Vietnam and Colombia for several years, she returned to the United States in 2015 to earn a master’s degree in journalism at the University of Southern California.
Anne unwinds by watching cooking shows and Korean dramas, learning new recipes and tending to her growing collection of plants.
Anne’s first day is Jan. 4. Please join us in welcoming her to The Post.