“The Post and Zeus have long advocated for solutions that push the industry forward, working to ensure a better experience for both advertisers and users while also empowering publishers to make the most of their first party data,” said Jarrod Dicker, VP of commercial technology for The Post and Zeus. “Unified ID 2.0’s open source approach appealed to us as we test and integrate different solutions for identity in the year ahead.”

Unified ID 2.0 provides a variety of ways for participating publishers to maintain control of their first party data, including integration with existing user logins as well as an open single sign-on and alternate SSO solutions. These standards will make it easy for publishers to build and maintain trust with their users like aligning on a common approach for consent messaging and offering a reliable framework for user transparency and control.

“Publishers have built digital business models based on serving relevant ads while preserving consumer trust and privacy,” said Dave Pickles, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, The Trade Desk. “Critical to that relevant advertising experience is identity, which is where Unified ID 2.0 improves upon current standards in email-based login environments. The Washington Post and its Zeus technology has always been a pioneer in this field, and we are thrilled that they are joining this industrywide effort to solve the future of identity together.”

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Zeus Technology

Zeus Performance is one of three industry-leading monetization tools built in-house by The Post that comprise the Zeus Technology Suite. At its foundation, Zeus is built on speed, user experience and advertising effectiveness. Interested partners can send a note to zeus@washpost.com. For more information, visit: https://www.zeustechnology.com.

About The Trade Desk