“The Post and Zeus have long advocated for solutions that push the industry forward, working to ensure a better experience for both advertisers and users while also empowering publishers to make the most of their first party data,” said Jarrod Dicker, VP of commercial technology for The Post and Zeus. “Unified ID 2.0’s open source approach appealed to us as we test and integrate different solutions for identity in the year ahead.”
Unified ID 2.0 provides a variety of ways for participating publishers to maintain control of their first party data, including integration with existing user logins as well as an open single sign-on and alternate SSO solutions. These standards will make it easy for publishers to build and maintain trust with their users like aligning on a common approach for consent messaging and offering a reliable framework for user transparency and control.
“Publishers have built digital business models based on serving relevant ads while preserving consumer trust and privacy,” said Dave Pickles, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, The Trade Desk. “Critical to that relevant advertising experience is identity, which is where Unified ID 2.0 improves upon current standards in email-based login environments. The Washington Post and its Zeus technology has always been a pioneer in this field, and we are thrilled that they are joining this industrywide effort to solve the future of identity together.”
About The Washington Post
The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.
About Zeus Technology
Zeus Performance is one of three industry-leading monetization tools built in-house by The Post that comprise the Zeus Technology Suite. At its foundation, Zeus is built on speed, user experience and advertising effectiveness. Interested partners can send a note to zeus@washpost.com. For more information, visit: https://www.zeustechnology.com.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.