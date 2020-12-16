“Zeus Performance has proven that publishers can significantly grow their advertising revenue without sacrificing ownership, business prioritization or user experience,” said Jarrod Dicker, VP of Commercial and GM of Zeus at The Washington Post. “Scroll’s value proposition is aligned with the Zeus Performance mission to give publishers as many options as possible to grow their business on and off their owned and operated platforms. This next era in media is about collaboration over competition, and we are excited to offer Scroll as a monetization option for our client partners.”
For Tony Haile, CEO of Scroll, integrating Scroll into the Zeus platform was a win-win for publishers. “The core of Zeus is maximizing publisher yield through improved speed and user experience. Scroll does the exact same thing for the audience cohort that doesn’t wish to see ads. Working together to make it easier for publishers to offer diverse revenue alternatives centered around great UX was frankly a no brainer.”
Zeus partners can activate Scroll’s integration from within the Zeus platform. The Dallas Morning News is the first publisher to take advantage of this new capability.
“We've experimented with ad-free subscriptions and found that Scroll provides us a more sustainable option than we could provide ourselves. Because we can turn it on via Zeus with minimal implementation, we'll be able to launch quickly, leaving our developers free to focus on other unique features.” said Mike Orren, Chief Product Officer of Dallas Morning News.
Over the next quarter, Zeus Technology will be rolling out other partners that will be available as options through the Zeus Technology Suite.