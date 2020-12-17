For the past three years, Alexa has been the Features projects editor, leading the most high-profile projects and enterprise produced in the department. Last year, she conceived and co-edited with Whitney Joiner the
magazine’s Prison Issue, written and illustrated solely by people who are or have been incarcerated. It earned the magazine -- and The Post -- its first National Magazine Award. She also created immersive digital experiences for the 50th anniversary of Altamont, the “West Coast Woodstock” headlined by the Rolling Stones that ended in tragedy; the 10th anniversary of Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s “I’mma let you finish” moment; and an exploration of Black motherhood by Helena Andrews-Dyer. She was an important part of the magazine’s relaunch team in 2018, when she pitched and edited the successful Star Power column. This year, she has been helping Amy Argetsinger edit media coverage.
Alexa came to The Post in 2015 as the digital editor for Local Living and Travel, guiding strategy and producing enterprise. She started her career at The Boston Globe as a homepage producer and contributed to an investigation by the Spotlight team. She then served as the features producer and magazine digital editor.
She grew up outside of Boston and graduated from Emerson College, majoring in print and multimedia journalism. She previously enjoyed shooting film photography, but now her only hobby is taking iPhone photos of her gorgeous Samoyed, Luka. She has lived in four D.C. neighborhoods and is now settled in Woodridge.
Please join us in congratulating Alexa on her new role. She will start in mid-January.