Katie has been engaged in that work for much of the past year, as she transitioned from reporting to editing to assist with the geyser of 2020 news. She quickly became a central player in our virus coverage, guiding reports on pandemic politics in state capitals, the crisis in U.S. prisons and the impact on Latinos and other vulnerable groups, as well as the fallout from the virus-tinged elections. Most recently, Katie edited Annie Gowen’s haunting look at a debate over masks amid mounting deaths in Mitchell, S.D.
As an America desk reporter, Katie focused on guns, drugs, gambling and vice, writing about the NRA and Atlantic City's attempt to remake itself (again). She also contributed to two Investigative projects selected as Pulitzer finalists: The Fentanyl Failure, about the opioid epidemic, and Murder with Impunity, for which she conceived and authored a deep examination of domestic slayings. Before joining America desk, Katie covered Ted Cruz’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Obama White House.
Katie came to The Post in 2014 from the Newark bureau of the Associated Press, where she covered Cory Booker, Hurricane Sandy and a low-profile governor named Chris Christie. Before that, she worked for the New York Times in Boston. A graduate of Boston University with a degree in history, Katie spent the 2011-2012 academic year at the University of Michigan as a Knight-Wallace fellow, studying prescription drug abuse.
Please join us in congratulating Katie on her new role.