This recognition comes on the heels of a record-breaking fourth quarter for The Post, with the largest digital revenue months in the company’s history.
The interactive audio experience created for Critix, called “The Sound Sanctuary,” promotes mindfulness, giving readers a place to take a break and listen to sounds aimed at boosting productivity, focus, collaboration and more while they work.
Pressboard wrote: “Emotional well-being is closely tied to sound. So when workdays are filled with the continuous distraction of notifications and digital noise, we can lose focus, confidence and productivity. The Washington Post and Citrix have created a truly immersive audio-driven experience that rethinks workplace noise and explores how sound can empower a more mindful, human, way to work. The thoughtful interactive app not only lets you listen to soothing sounds, but lets you mix your own and share them with friends and co-workers. “Burnout in the workplace is costly and unhealthy. That’s why to be our best, we have to find moments of mindfulness,” says Amy Haworth, Chief of Staff, Office of the EVP Human Resources and Chief People Officer at Citrix.”
Working with Optum, The Post Creative Group developed “Treating the Whole Person” and Pressboard wrote “ [w]e’ve seen WP Brand Studio and Optum create meaningful content in the past, a previous campaigns tackling the opioid crisis comes to mind, and 2020 was no exception. This year the partners tackled the diverse technology, data analytics and treatment coordination solutions that are defining the future of health care. A multimedia experience goes deep into healthcare and the importance of treating the whole person, not just the symptoms.”
The Top 100 list recognized additional work by the Creative Group, including:
· Are silos stalling innovation at your company? Here’s how to solve the problem: The Washington Post + Salesforce
The Post’s Creative Group brings together the exceptional expertise and capabilities of WP BrandStudio, brand strategy, design and marketing operations to produce unique storytelling programs and technology-led experiences that deliver business outcomes for brand