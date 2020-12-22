Announcement from Deputy America editor on the National Desk Simone Sebastian:

We are happy to announce that Rachel Hatzipanagos, a multiplatform editor on The Post’s Emerging News Products team, will join National as a reporter for the About US newsletter.

Rachel has contributed to About US since 2018, and has helped develop its audience and reputation as a source of news and commentary for matters of race and identity. Her insight and ideas have led to some of the newsletter’s most memorable work – including 2019’s “Work Twins” project, which was sparked by reaching out to people on Twitter, and last summer’s “Voices of Protest.”

Rachel joined The Post in 2016 and during her time in Emerging Products, she has filled various roles, working on the Select app and Snapchat Discover. When she moved to the Snapchat team in 2019, Rachel helped reimagine content and presentation for the Discover channel, which has 2 million subscribers. She also helped launch an experimental channel for The Lily.

Rachel previously worked as a social media strategist for The Post’s news curation site, Trove; the local news website network Patch; and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. She earned a degree in journalism at the University of Central Florida and a master’s in interactive journalism from American University. Her parents are immigrants of Cuban-Honduran and Greek descent, which she wrote about in a personal essay for About US in 2018.

Please join us in congratulating Rachel on her new role. She will start January 4.