Rachel joined The Post in 2016 and during her time in Emerging Products, she has filled various roles, working on the Select app and Snapchat Discover. When she moved to the Snapchat team in 2019, Rachel helped reimagine content and presentation for the Discover channel, which has 2 million subscribers. She also helped launch an experimental channel for The Lily.
Rachel previously worked as a social media strategist for The Post’s news curation site, Trove; the local news website network Patch; and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. She earned a degree in journalism at the University of Central Florida and a master’s in interactive journalism from American University. Her parents are immigrants of Cuban-Honduran and Greek descent, which she wrote about in a personal essay for About US in 2018.
Please join us in congratulating Rachel on her new role. She will start January 4.