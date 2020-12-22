“Post Reports”, The Post’s premier daily podcast, won in the lifestyle category for an audio companion to Helena’s work on Black motherhood. The episode was produced by Jordan-Marie Smith, hosted by Martine Powers and edited by Madhulika Sikka.
The other, in the commentary and discussion category, was for “How Howard University shaped Kamala Harris” a piece looking at how then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s time at Howard University and her experience at the HBCU shaped her worldview and personal narrative. The episode features Robin Givhan, who wrote a pivotal story edited by Lynda Robinson on the topic as part of a series on presidential candidates. The episode was produced by Linah Mohammad, hosted by Martine and edited by Madhulika.
Video editor Ashleigh Joplin won in the videography category for her story on B. Smith, the late restaurateur, model, author, businesswoman and television host who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease before she passed in February. “Smith’s Illness was Taking a Toll on Her Husband; Then He Found Another Love.” is a piece documenting Smith and her family’s journey.
The NABJ Salute to Excellence Awards honor “black journalists who have amassed a distinguished body of work with extraordinary depth, scope and significance to the people of the African Diaspora.”