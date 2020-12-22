“Tactics of fiery White House trade adviser draw new scrutiny as some of his pandemic moves unravel” written and reported by Lynch, Leonnig, Stein and Dawsey, is a profile of Peter Navarro, and goes in-depth on his behavior in the White House and his response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“White House delayed Ukraine trade decision in August, a signal that U.S. suspension of cooperation extended beyond security funds” by Lynch and Dawsey, revealed that the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer paused a resumption of trade privileges with Ukraine in August 2019 because then National Security Adviser John Bolton warned Lighthizer that President Trump would not be supportive.
The award will be presented at a virtual ceremony held by the National Press Foundation in February.