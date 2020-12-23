Announcement from Creative Director Greg Manifold and Deputy Design Director Brian Gross:

The Design Department is excited to welcome Chloe Meister, who joins us as a news designer from the Emerging News Products team.

Chloe joined The Post in 2017 as a designer for our Snapchat Discover channel, playing a key role in animation, design and illustration for the main account. For The Lily Snapchat account, she established design styles and oversaw production. Her work has been recognized with multiple awards in the Society for News Design digital contests, including a silver medal for the team’s Snapchat portfolio in 2018. In Chloe’s new role, she’ll be designing across the newsroom on digital and print projects.

Chloe grew up in Northern Virginia and was an avid KidsPost reader. She graduated with a degree in graphic design from Syracuse University, where she was presentation director for the Daily Orange. Her previous internship and freelance experience include working at Sports Illustrated, the Boston Globe, Allure and Northern Virginia Magazine.

On weekends, Chloe enjoys reading and spending time at the National Zoo. She lives in Arlington with her fiancé, Brett, and their new puppy, Piper.

Please join us in congratulating Chloe. Her first day in her new role will be Jan. 4.