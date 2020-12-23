Chloe grew up in Northern Virginia and was an avid KidsPost reader. She graduated with a degree in graphic design from Syracuse University, where she was presentation director for the Daily Orange. Her previous internship and freelance experience include working at Sports Illustrated, the Boston Globe, Allure and Northern Virginia Magazine.
On weekends, Chloe enjoys reading and spending time at the National Zoo. She lives in Arlington with her fiancé, Brett, and their new puppy, Piper.
Please join us in congratulating Chloe. Her first day in her new role will be Jan. 4.