Announcement from Creative Director Greg Manifold and Deputy Design Director Brian Gross:

The Design Department is excited to welcome Betty Chavarria, who joins us as a news designer.

Betty comes to The Post from the Los Angeles Times, where she was a designer handling enterprise and investigative projects for print and web across multiple news sections. In addition to designing A1 for both election night and when the result was called, she also helped develop a California ballot issues series on Instagram translated for Spanish readers, developed branding for the Essential Politics newsletter, and commissioned illustrations for the 2020 voters guide. Other projects included the investigation of a Qatar prince and coverage of wildfires in 2018, which won a silver medal from the Society for News Design.

Previously, she worked at Gannett Design Studio in Nashville, designing the Naples Daily News, Fort Myers New-Press and Florida Today, and at Southern California News Group, where she was the lead news designer for a nine-paper design hub.

Betty is a Los Angeles native and graduated from Cal State Long Beach with a degree in journalism and mass communications. She enjoys crafting, cooking and spending time outdoors with her toddler and basset hound. A lifelong Angeleno, Betty is excited (and nervous) to experience the Northeast for the first time. She is looking forward to sharing her tasty Mexican hot chocolate brownies and meeting everyone when the newsroom reopens.

Please join us in congratulating Betty, whose first day is Jan. 19.