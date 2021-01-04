Previously, she worked at Gannett Design Studio in Nashville, designing the Naples Daily News, Fort Myers New-Press and Florida Today, and at Southern California News Group, where she was the lead news designer for a nine-paper design hub.
Betty is a Los Angeles native and graduated from Cal State Long Beach with a degree in journalism and mass communications. She enjoys crafting, cooking and spending time outdoors with her toddler and basset hound. A lifelong Angeleno, Betty is excited (and nervous) to experience the Northeast for the first time. She is looking forward to sharing her tasty Mexican hot chocolate brownies and meeting everyone when the newsroom reopens.
Please join us in congratulating Betty, whose first day is Jan. 19.