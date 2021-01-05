Dan comes to us from Politico, where he is renowned for his high-impact reporting. Dan’s stories have sparked congressional investigations into a top Medicaid official’s lavish spending on consultants and led to the resignationof former health secretary Tom Price over his practice of chartering private jets for government travel. During the pandemic, Dan has delivered scoop after scoop: about efforts to shape a $300 million covid-19 ad blitz designed to “defeat despair”; about political meddling in the CDC’s most authoritative scientific publication; and about promises broken by the federal government to the Marshallese and other Pacific Islanders. The last of those helped 100,000 people get back their health care.
Dan also co-authors Politico Pulse, a daily briefing on health-care politics and policy, and hosts the Pulse Check podcast. Before Politico, he served as senior director of news and communications for the Advisory Board Company, a research firm founded to promote the best ideas in health care.
Dan is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history. He also has been a Yale University Poynter fellow, a national fellow of the USC Annenberg's Center for Health Journalism and a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists. When not working, Dan and his wife love to wander the trails of Rock Creek Park or browse the shelves at Politics and Prose bookstore.
Please join us in welcoming Dan to The Post. His first day is Jan. 19.