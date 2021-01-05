“The Daily 202 has amassed an incredibly loyal audience across government and policy areas, including officials in Congress and the White House, becoming one of the most essential reads for the country’s decision-makers and the business leaders across sectors who want to reach them,” said Rachel Van Dongen, editor of The Washington Post’s PowerPost. “Olivier will build on this success, providing fresh reporting and expert analysis on the incoming Biden administration and the new Congress that draws on his deep expertise about Washington politics and excellent sourcing.”
Knox, who has covered every presidential campaign and administration in the last twenty years, joins The Post from SiriusXM, where he was chief Washington correspondent and hosted a live, three-hour show each weeknight focused on politics, foreign policy, and the federal government. Before that, he reported for Yahoo News and hosted a weekly Yahoo-branded radio show. Knox got his start as a reporter at Agence France-Presse, for which he covered eight years of the George W. Bush administration. He served as president of the White House Correspondents’ Association from July 2018 to July 2019.
Knox received a B.A. in political science from Columbia University and a master's in Latin American studies and International Economics from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. He split his time between Vermont and Paris during his childhood and is a native French speaker and fluent in Spanish. He lives in Bethesda with his wife and son.
Knox’s first day at The Post is January 11 and he will take over the newsletter shortly after the inauguration.