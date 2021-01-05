We are very happy to announce that Silvia Foster-Frau will join The Post’s America desk to cover multiculturalism and the demographic changes that are reshaping American politics and society. Silvia comes to us from the San Antonio Express-News, where she has been a standout reporter. On the immigration beat, she has broken stories on the environmental impact of President Trump’s border wall, the emotional impact of families separated at the border and the financial impact of Trump’s border security build-up. She also led coverage of the 2017 church massacre in nearby Sutherland Springs, documenting the community’s grief and recovery in a year-long series that included the first interview with the dead gunman’s wife. In 2019, Silvia was named Texas APME Star Reporter of the Year among the state’s largest newspapers. Before moving to San Antonio, Foster-Frau reported on education and social services as a Hearst fellow for papers in Greenwich, Bridgeport and Norwalk, Conn. A native of Galesburg, Ill., she lived in Mexico for a year before attending Grinnell College, from which she graduated in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in English. She also serves as president of the San Antonio Association of Hispanic Journalists and as a “Big Sister” to an 11-year-old through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas. Foster-Frau’s first day at The Post will be Feb. 1, and she will move to D.C. later this year. Please join us in welcoming her to the virtual newsroom.