On Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 2:00 p.m. ET, Washington Post national security reporter Ellen Nakashima will welcome William Evanina, the first Senate-confirmed Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC).
With alarm growing over the extent of the massive Russian hack of U.S. federal agencies and businesses late last year, and China already targeting President-elect Joe Biden and his incoming administration, Evanina, one of the country’s top counterintelligence chiefs, will discuss the most pressing intelligence concerns today and on the horizon.