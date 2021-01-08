“Just as The Post rigorously covered the Trump presidency and the 2020 election, we will aggressively cover the transfer of power and the new administration,” said Peter Wallsten, senior politics editor. "We will provide deep reporting and sharp insights about the transition process and the next presidential term, keeping readers informed and holding the nation’s political leaders to account.”

Washington Post Live has launched a new series titled, “New Government: The First 100 Days," offering a crucial window into President-elect Biden’s first 100 days and the incoming administration’s impact on the lives of Americans. Viewers can tune in weekly to explore key policy areas and themes that will define Biden’s early days in power. The series will convene lawmakers, top officials from the new administration and key power brokers in the nation’s capital to examine the “New Government.” Tune in on Fridays at 9 a.m. ET for Washington Post Live’s “First Look,” a lively roundtable that offers viewers a smart, inside take on the week’s politics, hosted by Jonathan Capehart.

The Post’s Libby Casey will anchor special coverage beginning the evening of Jan. 19 and throughout Inauguration Day. The Post will carry the ceremonial processions, with reporters providing updates and analysis from downtown Washington, D.C. and Capitol Hill.

The Post’s Transfer of Power page is the hub of its authoritative coverage of what has already been a tumultuous transition. Readers can follow key Cabinet appointments with The Post’s political appointments tracker, find assessments of the incoming administration’s priorities at The Biden Agenda and stay up to date on the latest news and analysis by visiting a dedicated Inauguration page.

The Post’s Inauguration Day coverage will also feature real-time commentary from a diverse roster of opinion columnists and audio insights from the “Cape Up” podcast anchored by Opinion Writer Jonathan Capehart.

The Post’s premier podcasts will provide robust audio coverage. Listen to the flagship daily news podcast “Post Reports,” “The Daily 202’s The Big Idea” morning briefing and “Can He Do That?" for in-depth looks at the presidency. Tune into “The Next Four Years," an Amazon Original podcast from The Washington Post, to go behind the scenes of the historic election and events that paved the path for the presidential pick.

The Post will also publish two commemorative inauguration sections, on Biden and on Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, in the print edition of Jan. 20.