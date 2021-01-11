On Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 11:00 a.m. ET, Washington Post Live will host “Transfer of Power: Impeachment, Pardons, and the 25th Amendment" with Jack Goldsmith, a veteran of the George W. Bush Justice Department and co-author of “After Trump: Reconstructing the Presidency.”
In conversation with David Ignatius, Goldsmith will explore the legalities and political parameters of removing a president from power and discuss his recommendations for protecting and reforming democratic institutions as the nation prepares for the new presidency.