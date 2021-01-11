McAuley has reported for The Washington Post since 2016, and has also written for the New York Review of Books. He holds a PhD in French history from the University of Oxford, where he was a Marshall Scholar. He is the author of “The House of Fragile Things,” a forthcoming book exploring the role of art and material culture played in the assimilation and identity of French Jews before World War II. He is currently at work on a biography of Edmond de Rothschild and the early Zionist movement.
By WashPostPR
Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:55 p.m. UTC
Today’s Headlines
The most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.
By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy