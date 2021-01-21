On Thursday, Jan. 21 at 11:00 a.m. ET, Angie Thomas, author of “Concrete Rose,” joins Washington Post Live to discuss the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement on her work and how literature can empower the next generation with Post opinion writer Jonathan Capehart.

Young adult author Thomas made waves with her debut novel, “The Hate U Give,” which was later adapted into a critically acclaimed film.

“Concrete Rose," which was released on January 12, tells the story of seventeen-year-old Maverick Carter who, after finding out he will be a father, aims to prove he is different and will become a man even in a world where he’s expected to amount to nothing.

