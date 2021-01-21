“Can He Do That?” launched four years ago and has examined the many ways Trump pushed the boundaries of the presidency and our democracy. Now, as President Biden takes office, the podcast continues its mission of exploring the presidency and our institutions, through the lens of Biden's promises to unite the country and fix what's broken.

Hosted by Allison Michaels, the podcast will illuminate government workings in this new era, examining the Biden administration’s first 100 days and the challenges ahead.

“As the Biden presidency begins, ‘Can He Do That?’ will provide listeners with a deep dive into this political moment, unpacking the promises made on the campaign trail and how these promises and challenges will define Biden’s first 100 days in office and the path ahead,” said Allison Michaels, audio editor for politics and host of the “Can He Do That?” podcast.

In the first episode of season 2, podcast listeners shared their hopes and fears for the Biden administration, as the episode explores the pressing question: Can Biden come through on his promises to fix the nation’s challenges and repair our divides? In addition, the episode explores what’s at the top of Biden’s agenda, which norms he will reinstate, and what parts of Trump’s changes to the presidency might be here to stay.

“With ‘Can He Do That?’ we are proud to build on our in-depth coverage of the Trump presidency to help listeners make sense of this new era of American politics,” said Jessica Stahl, director of audio at The Post. “As The Post’s leading podcast for politics, we are excited to provide our listeners with robust audio coverage and to continue to innovate the slate of podcasts that have become a part of our listeners’ everyday news routines.”